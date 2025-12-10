AS Eupen confirms its acquisition by Qatar Sports Investments

this picture shows the KAS Eupen logo prior to a soccer match between KAS Eupen and SK Beveren, in Eupen, on day 2 of the 2024-2025 'Challenger Pro League' 1B second division of the Belgian championship, Friday 23 August 2024. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

AS Eupen will soon be fully controlled by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), owner of Paris Saint-Germain.

The German-language Belgian club confirmed the ownership change on Tuesday, following earlier reports by Sky News.

QSI, led by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, will take over the club, currently ranked seventh in the Challenger Pro League.

Eupen announced in a statement on Tuesday that Aspire Zone Foundation and QSI had signed a letter of intent. The agreement remains subject to regulatory approval and includes immediate oversight of sporting matters. Both parties will collaborate closely to ensure a smooth transition while maintaining stability for players, staff, and the overall Eupen community, it said.

Eupen has already been under Qatari influence since 2012 through Aspire Academy, which uses the club to develop young talent. In May 2024, Eupen was relegated to the second division after spending eight seasons in Belgium’s top-tier competition.

Aspire Academy said it had decided after internal evaluations that its initial project with Eupen had reached a natural conclusion. The academy highlighted the solid foundations laid over the years and expressed confidence in Eupen’s readiness to focus on future sporting goals under new management.

QSI is expected to swiftly implement updates to Eupen’s sporting model, expand commercial operations, prioritise youth development, and modernise infrastructure.

The group previously acquired PSG in 2011 and holds minority shares in Portugal’s Braga since 2022. QSI has also engaged in talks this year with Málaga, a club in Spain’s lower division.