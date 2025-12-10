EXKi expects to break even in 2025, after years in the red

The EXKi restaurant chain is gradually recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis and has unveiled a new visual identity alongside plans for expansion.

EXKi expects to break even this year after several years of losses, according to its new CEO Xavier Royaux. While official financial results will only be published in January, the brand’s turnover has been rising. Over the 12 months ending in November, sales reached €127 million, showing growth compared to the previous period.

The company is now focused on growth and expansion. It is set to open its 34th Belgian restaurant next week in the Brussels-Midi Eurostar terminal. A broader network expansion plan is being developed and will be detailed in early 2026. EXKi also aims to strengthen its presence in Flanders, where it currently operates only one restaurant in Antwerp.

As part of this strategy, EXKi has redesigned its logo, retaining its iconic carrot but introducing new colours. The restaurant concept has also been updated, with an emphasis on freshly prepared food made in front of customers, replacing pre-packaged sandwiches available for self-service.

These changes will debut on Wednesday at the EXKi location near the Bourse in Brussels, as well as in the new Brussels-Midi restaurant. Other outlets are scheduled to adopt the updated concept next year.

EXKi will celebrate its 25th anniversary in early 2026.

The chain currently operates 70 restaurants across five European countries, including 34 in Belgium.

Half of its Belgian locations are franchised.