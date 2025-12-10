Dry day with sunny spells, fog spreading at night on Wednesday

Large view of clouds in the sky at the sunset. Credit : Belga

Today will remain generally dry with a mix of sunny intervals and cloudier periods in the west and centre of the country.

Further east, skies will stay mostly overcast, with mist or fog at times over the Ardennes. Some rain remains possible in the far south east.

Maximum temperatures will range from around 9 degrees in the higher parts of the Ardennes to 13 degrees in Flanders, with a mostly moderate south-westerly wind.

This evening and tonight

This evening and overnight, clearer spells in the west will spread across much of the country. In the Ardennes and Belgian Lorraine, however, it will stay very cloudy with mist or fog.

Towards morning, low cloud, mist and fog will extend over much of Wallonia and even into Flanders. Minimum temperatures will range between 5 and 8 degrees.

The moderate southwesterly wind will ease to light or moderate and back to the south.