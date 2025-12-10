2025 Brussels resident of the year named

Adem Schol at Uccle commune after meeting culture councillor Perrine Ledent. Credit : ruelle_d_adem

The non-profit organisation Brusseleir! has named a young child from Uccle as its Brusseleir of the year 2025 for his creative work in redesigning a sordid alley to a safer, more pleasant space.

10-year-old Adem Schol from Uccle is the Brussels resident of the year. Armed with plants, decorations and dozens of hand-made bird boxes and artworks (often created from recycled materials), the schoolboy attracted increasing attention from residents and visitors alike.

The alley, once a hangout place for drug dealers and users, now has a new facelift and is dubbed "Adem's Alley".

Schol previously told Bruzz he hopes to take his project further in future and redesign streets in other neighbourhoods and even other countries.

A second title, awarded for a lifelong contribution to the city, was given to the Belgian singer Johan Verminnen for his long-standing commitment to Brussels, its dialect and cultural identity.

Verminnen, 4, has regularly sung about the city in chansons such as "Brussels", "Madeleine La Marolienne" and "In de Rue des Bouchers". He has been the honorary chairman of Brusseleir! since 2023.

His planned farewell tour was recently cancelled due to illness, but the artist says he remains determined as he continues his recovery.

