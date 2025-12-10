The Viva For Life cube is being installed in Seraing

Picture taken during a press visit organized during the assembly of the Viva for Life cube, in Seraing, on Wednesday 10 December 2025. BELGA PHOTO LAUREANE BARBIER

The glass cube for the Viva For Life charity event, in which three RTBF hosts will stay confined for a week, is being built on the Esplanade de l’Avenir in Seraing, Liège Province.

The event's 13th edition will feature Fanny Jandrain, Ophélie Fontana, and Walid. They will enter the cube on Wednesday 17 December, and stay there until Tuesday 23 December.

The structure, made of containers, has remained the same over the past four years. However, it is adapted for each location and event, according to project manager Caroline Etienne, who noted that it had been different in Tournai and would change next year.

Though the public only sees the glass-walled studio and its stage, the setup is much larger. The ground floor includes storage for props and costumes, a technical control area overseeing the 144-hour broadcast, and a small room – the 'confessiona' – for individual interviews with the hosts.

On the upper level, the stage is paired with a spacious backstage area for audio and lighting systems. Rooms and bathrooms are also provided for the three hosts staying in the cube.

Given Viva For Life’s television broadcast, visual presentation is meticulously planned. This year, a 'wheel of fortune' will be part of the décor and challenges.

Viva for Life is a huge annual mobilisation by the RTBF for the benefit of infants aged 0 to 6 years who live in poverty. The event requires the daily participation of up to 100 people across various RTBF departments.

“There’s real dedication from everyone involved; it’s not just another project,” says Caroline Etienne.

The dismantling of the structure will begin immediately after the event concludes on 23 December. It is expected to take one week.