Belgium in Brief: Flight risk

Credit: Belga

Good evening!

If you travel often – and let's be honest, many of us living in Brussels probably do more than most – then there's some concerning news in The Brussels Times today.

A major airline is cancelling many routes in the future as it says the 'flight tax' is biting.

And of course, these kinds of decisions don't just affect travellers, they also have an impact on the support industries and businesses, and ultimately, jobs and the local economy.

Currently, it is unknown if any other airlines will follow suit. It's a story we will keep following and reporting on over the coming months, I'm sure.

By the way, if you are not travelling anywhere and are still in Brussels, then don't forget that together with our friends at Full Circle Brussels, we are hosting a Christmas Quiz next week, on 16 December. Make sure to reserve your space here. There will be prizes as usual.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

"We have been left with no choice due to this ill-judged economic policy, which is going to do untold damage," Ryanair's COO told The Brussels Times. Read more.

The US President has called European leaders "weak" and attacked the EU in its new security strategy, but what is his new vision? Read more.

"Trump should not meddle in our political kitchen. That is not his place. But it is time to wake up." Read more.

"Today marks a victory of the law over politics," said the Association of Accidental Americans. "We have been waiting for this moment for eight years." Read more.

Madame Moustache has been a mainstay in Brussels city centre since 2010.

Read more.

Belgium will gain a new night train connection from mid next year. Read more.

From candlelit baroque evenings to grand choral celebrations, here is a list of some of the best Christmas concerts taking place this month in the capital. Read more.