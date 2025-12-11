Belgium to receive its first advanced surface-to-air missile system in 2027

Minister of Defence and Foreign Trade Theo Francken. Credit : Belga/Eric Lalmand

Belgium will receive its first National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) in the second half of 2027, Defence Minister Theo Francken confirmed on Wednesday.

The acquisition of the system is part of plans by Belgium to address its lack of anti-aircraft defence, identified as a major shortcoming in its military strategy.

The NASAMS system, developed in Norway, consists of short- and medium-range surface-to-air missile batteries.

Belgium will acquire ten systems alongside the Netherlands.

To ensure readiness, Belgium will temporarily lease a system directly from the manufacturer by mid-2027, allowing for initial operational capacity and personnel training.

Additionally, twenty mobile close-range air defence systems, known as ‘Skyrangers’ and manufactured in Germany, will complement the NASAMS units.

For long-range air defence, a decision is pending between the US-made “Patriot” systems or the Franco-Italian SAMP/T.

A study is expected by summer to guide the government’s choice.