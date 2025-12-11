Wage increase in sight for domestic workers in Brussels

Brussels Employment Minister Bernard Clerfayt. Credit: Belga

The Federgon employers’ federation is expected to sign a collective labour agreement next week to increase the wages of domestic workers in Brussels.

On Wednesday morning, around thirty domestic workers protested outside the Employment Ministry, demanding that their wages be brought in line with those of their counterparts in other regions. Equipped with whistles and wearing union vests, they criticised the ongoing wage disparity.

Flemish and Walloon workers currently earn €0.77 more per hour than their counterparts in Brussels. This gap has been attributed to the absence of a fully functioning government in the capital, and insufficient support from employers.

However there has been progress. Last week, the Brussels Parliament approved an increase in the price of service vouchers to €11.40 (+€1 for the first 300 vouchers). A €13.5-million fund was also allocated to help employers finance the wage increase.

Despite these developments, Federgon has not yet signed the agreement. However, the federation expressed optimism following Wednesday’s meeting.

The pay rise is expected to be applied retroactively from March, as in other regions, but some technical issues remain unresolved. “These mainly concern payment timelines,” said Federgon Spokesperson Dennis Rombauts. “We will consult our members on Monday and hope to finalise the agreement next week.”

Unions remain cautious, with representatives stating that while the meeting was constructive, the agreement has yet to be signed.

Brussels Employment Minister Bernard Clerfayt welcomed the collaborative efforts of all parties involved. He highlighted the importance of unions, Federgon, and parliamentarians working together to reach a fair compromise and ensure a successful democratic process.