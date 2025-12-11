Suspended sentences of two and three years for crowbar assault

Charleroi police vehicle. © flickr.com

The Charleroi Criminal Court sentenced two defendants on Thursday to two and three years' imprisonment, respectively, along with a five-year suspended sentence or probationary period, for assaulting and injuring the ex-boyfriend of one of the defendants' partners.

The prosecution had sought sentences of 30 and 40 months' imprisonment for the two men.

On 17 September, the ex-boyfriend of the first defendant's partner was struck several times on the back and head with a crowbar.

According to the partner, the victim had come to her home to drop off some shopping. The first defendant told the judge he had acted in self-defence against the victim who, he claimed, had threatened him with a hunting knife.

The second defendant, who was staying at the couple's home at the time of the incident, was suspected of having participated in the violence before stealing the victim's bag and mobile phone. He denied the charges against him.

The first defendant's lawyer had pleaded for a suspended sentence for her client. The second defendant's lawyer had requested an acquittal on all counts.