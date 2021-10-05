More than eight Covid-19 deaths per day...

More than eight people are dying per day as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium, however, the average number of cases is decreasing.

Between 25 and 1 October, an average of 8.3 people died per day from the virus, a 4% increase compared to last week, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Tuesday morning.

This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,632.

During the same period, an average of 1,909 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 2% decrease from the previous seven days.

Meanwhile, the average number of tests has decreased significantly, as 44,791.6 tests were taken, 7% fewer than last week. The positivity rate sits at 4.7%, up by 1% since last week.

Between 28 September and 4 October, on average, 58.4 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, a 12% increase since the previous week.

On Monday, a total of 732 people were in hospitals due to an infection (30 more than on Sunday), including 208 patients being treated in intensive care (+15), with 116 on a ventilator (-7).

The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased again to 1.04 after rising to 1.10 on Saturday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has fallen slightly and now sits at 233.3 over the past 14 days.

As of Thursday, more than 8.59 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

Meanwhile, more than 8.4 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

