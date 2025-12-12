Belgium in Brief: Naughty or nice?

Credit: Belga

Good afternoon.

It's the time of year when we think of local cities or towns we can pop to for a little Christmas shopping and find some different presents. The Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA), for example, is on a flying visit to London today.

But he's not there to do any Christmas shopping as far as we know, although he may indeed be hoping for a present from his British counterpart, Sir Keir Starmer.

The stocking-filler Father Keirstmas might be able to deliver? Some kind of solution to the blockage on frozen assets for Ukraine, or at least some support that might help resolve the impasse.

Belgium is getting a bad rap when it comes to the Euroclear matter – pretty undeservedly so, I would argue. Especially when Russia is now touting legal action with regard to the funds.

This issue needs to be resolved, and soon, as things are going to come to a head at the EU summit scheduled for next week. This policy of freeing up funds to support Ukraine is an EU idea essentially, so the EU needs to make this happen, and also make sure that Belgium is not left hanging, as the repercussions could be catastrophic, not just for this country but for faith in the EU as a whole within the union and also globally.

To say that next week is one of the most consequential in the EU's recent history is, I believe, not an understatement.

On a slightly lighter note, don't forget that together with our friends at Full Circle Brussels, we are hosting a Christmas Quiz next week, on 16 December. Make sure to reserve your space here. There will be prizes as usual.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your coffee break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

An EU diplomatic source told Politico that Belgium will be cold-shouldered if it refuses to change its position on unlocking frozen Russian assets.

Read more.

The Trump administration wants to prise four countries away from the EU and closer to the US' circle of influence, to "Make Europe Great Again." Read more.

Union activists blocked access to several tram and bus depots, preventing available drivers from leaving with their vehicles, the Brussels public transport operator said on its website. Read more.

Several major Brussels clubs have closed in recent months, citing a "brutal and political economic climate" – so what is happening? Read more.

According to the Russian state news agency Tass, the case has been brought before an arbitration court in Moscow. Read more.

The operation was launched following international intelligence sharing, which identified multiple IP addresses in Brussels linked to the downloading of illegal images and videos. Read more.

EU ministers said the temporary charge would help manage the influx while longer-term customs reforms are finalised. Read more.