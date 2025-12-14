Excavations of largest Roman military camp in Belgium begin

Excavations of largest Roman military camp begin in Zottegem, December 2025. Credit: Agentschap Onroerend Erfgoed

Archaeologists will begin excavating in the Flemish town of Zottegem on Monday morning in search of new traces of a Roman army camp.

The dig was announced by the regional Flemish Minister for Immovable Heritage, Ben Weyts (N-VA), who hopes "to uncover a lot of new information."

It is believed to be the largest army camp in Belgium. "This is the first time a spade has gone into the ground, but research into this army camp has been going on for years," Ingrid In 't Ven, archaeologist at the Immovable Heritage Agency, told VRT.

If their suspicions are confirmed, it could be a major step forward in research into the period when the Emperor Augustus, the first emperor of Rome, reigned.

"Not only would it be the largest camp in Belgium, but it would also confirm that Roman troops set up camps here to recruit local people. They then had to serve in the Roman army."

A large Roman army camp is believed to have been located in what is now the borough of Velzeke. During the 1st century AD, this camp grew into an economic and religious centre. According to the Flemish Agency for Immovable Heritage, the site is well preserved.

Last Monday, archaeologists began excavations on Molenweg in search of traces of that army camp. In the first phase of the work, the archaeologists will dig a deep trench. Expectations are high.

"There are still many traces underground that we can learn from," says Weyts. "The Romans still capture the imagination...We hope that these excavations will yield a lot of new information."

According to the Immovable Heritage Agency, the excavations are also of international importance.

This is because the archaeological research will probably shed more light on the interaction between civil and military organisational forms. In this way, they shed light on the earliest Romanisation in our regions.

"This site reinforces the story of our Provincial Archaeological Centre in Verzeke," says David Coppens, a local councillor for heritage in East Flanders.

"Afterwards, people will be able to count on our expertise to convey the new information to the general public," Coppens added.

The archaeological research in Zottegem is being carried out on behalf of the Immovable Heritage Agency and in collaboration with the Velzeke Archaeological Centre (province of East Flanders).

The archaeological project agency ARON is responsible for the implementation.

