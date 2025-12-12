Belgium on course to miss its goal of reducing antibiotic use

The overuse of antibiotics contributes to the development of antibiotic-resistant microbes. Credit: Belga/Siska Gremmelprez

Belgium is not on course to meet its goal of reducing antibiotic use by 2030, according to a report published on Friday by the European Commission and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Antibiotic use dropped significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic but rose again in 2023, returning almost to pre-pandemic levels.

The report highlights a “worrying increase” in consumption habits.

In 2023, Belgium recorded about 20.6 daily doses of antibiotics per 1,000 inhabitants, indicating little change in doctors’ prescribing practices.

Excessive use of antibiotics leads to increased bacterial resistance, making these medications progressively less effective.

Despite this worrying trend, the report notes some positive developments for Belgium.

Life expectancy in Belgium in 2024 was 82.6 years, one year higher than the European average.

The proportion of daily smokers has fallen over the last decade, and now stands at 12.8% of the population.

However, adolescent alcohol abuse is on the rise, and obesity among Belgian adults has grown to 15.5%, exceeding the European average.