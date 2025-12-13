Belgian shipowners' union is unhappy with EU's fishing regulations

Fishermen handling nets used in bottom trawling. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Belgian fishing sector is facing challenges due to new measures on fishing quotas agreed by the European Fisheries Council in Brussels.

While overall fishing opportunities remain largely unchanged, quotas for certain fish species have been adjusted, and additional technical and administrative regulations have been introduced. The Belgian shipowners’ association claims these new rules complicate the work of fishermen.

Shipowners argue the changes make it increasingly difficult to fish in certain areas due to stricter limitations and added obligations. “The figures only tell part of the story,” said Geert De Groote, chairman of the shipowners’ association, emphasising that the real issue lies in restricted fishing zones and growing requirements.

Negotiations at the European level were reportedly difficult, with shipowners criticising the EU’s rigid approach to fisheries policy. “Once again, the ministerial meeting was prolonged due to inflexible EU fisheries regulations, with unjustified catch restrictions and extra technical rules creating tensions both among member states and between member states and the European Commission,” De Groote explained.

The shipowners are now calling for an overhaul of the EU fisheries policy. “As Minister Crevits argued during the fisheries council in November, the EU fisheries policy urgently needs reform to secure a better future not only for Belgium but for the entire EU fishing industry and, more broadly, for marine food production,” they said.

Related News