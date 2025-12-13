Germany will send soldiers to Poland to help prepare defence of eastern border

Military trucks produced by Rheinmetall, part of a 6,500-unit German army order. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Germany has announced it will send soldiers to Poland to bolster the country’s eastern border. Poland shares its eastern border with Belarus and the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad.

According to a spokesperson for the German Defence Ministry, the deployment will primarily involve engineering troops. These troops may engage in activities such as building fortifications, digging trenches, installing barbed wire, and constructing anti-tank barriers.

The deployment is expected to consist of approximately 50 soldiers. The mission is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and continue until the end of 2027.

