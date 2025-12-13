East Flanders to vote again on headscarf ban in education next week

Credit: Belga

The East Flanders provincial council will vote again next week on a neutrality policy that would ban students from wearing headscarves in seven provincial schools.

The initial decision was annulled in July by Flemish Minister of Internal Affairs Hilde Crevits (CD&V) due to procedural issues. First Deputy Kurt Moens (N-VA), however, remains firm in his position and aims to implement the policy from the 2026-2027 school year.

The neutrality policy is part of the governing agreement between N-VA, CD&V, and Vooruit in East Flanders. Earlier attempts to pass the regulation failed after school councils were not consulted in line with legal procedures.

The proposal also sparked fierce protests from students already enrolled, particularly in Ghent, where around 100 of the 700 students at Richtpunt campus Gent are headscarf wearers. Moens stated that the regulation would be adopted regardless, emphasising the need to resolve the procedural issues and let the debate settle.

The provincial council will now vote on the amended regulation, which, if approved, will take effect starting in the 2026-2027 school year.

Related News