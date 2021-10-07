   
Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 07 October, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly...
As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022...
Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all...
Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be...
‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 07 October 2021
    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly
    As last-minute bookings drop, Brussels Airlines launches 2022 summer offer
    Flemish Parliament lowers own wages after all
    Ultra-fast charging stations for electric vehicles to be installed across Flanders
    ‘Little Amal’ arrives in Brussels from Syria via 8,000 km migration route
    One in three employers will still use face masks, even if not mandatory
    Nine in ten national trains run on time in September
    Brussels mayors want ‘clear rules’ for controls on Covid Safe Ticket
    ‘Twice as many’: hospitals can’t handle new wave of girls with eating disorders
    More than 5 billion with limited access to water by 2050
    Wallonia leads the way with 40,000 third vaccine doses
    Belgium to coordinate Europe’s vaccine donations to speed up global rollout
    Belgium in Brief: The Monday Blues
    Rising sea temperatures destroyed 14% of world’s coral reefs
    EMA considers rolling review of first anti-Covid pill ‘in coming days’
    Employers fear ‘Monday morning sickness’ if Belgium bans sick notes
    ‘Historically high energy prices’ lead to €700 increase in bills
    Google Maps will soon suggest most eco-friendly route
    Belgian restaurant in world top 50 for 16th time
    European Commission presents first-ever EU strategy on combating antisemitism
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: New infections coming down, but slowly

    Thursday, 07 October 2021

    © Belga

    The daily average of new coronavirus infections is decreasing slightly, however the number of people ending up in the hospital or dying as a result of the virus continues to rise.

    Between 27 September and 2 October, an average of 1,894 new coronavirus infections were identified every day, a 3% decrease from the previous seven days, according to the latest figures published by the Sciensano Public Health Institute on Thursday morning.

    Meanwhile, the average number of tests taken has also decreased, as 44,348 tests were taken, 7% fewer than last week. The positivity rate sits at 4.7%, up by 0.2% since last week.

    During the same period, an average of 8.4 people died per day from the virus, a 9% increase compared to last week. This brings the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Belgium to 25,649.

    Between 30 September and 6 October, on average, 58.7 patients suffering from Covid-19 were admitted to hospitals per day, an 8% increase since the previous week.

    On Wednesday, a total of 737 people were in hospitals due to an infection (11 more than on Tuesday), including 208 patients being treated in intensive care (-2), with 120 on a ventilator (-2).

    The virus reproduction rate has slightly decreased again to 1.02 after rising to 1.10 on Saturday. This figure represents the average number of people infected by each infected person, and when it is higher than 1, it means that the epidemic is gaining ground in Belgium.

    The incidence, which indicates the number of new cases per 100,000 inhabitants, has fallen slightly and now sits at 233.2 over the past 14 days.

    As of Tuesday, more than 8.6 million people in Belgium have received a first dose of the vaccine, representing 87% of the adult population, and 75% of the total population.

    Meanwhile, more than 8.43 million people are fully vaccinated, accounting for 85% of the adult population in Belgium, and 73% of the total population.

    Belgium has also started administering booster doses of coronavirus vaccines to people from certain vulnerable groups to keep the protection against the coronavirus sufficiently high. So far, around 150,000 people have received such a dose.

    The Brussels Times