Supermarket ALDI to open new shops in Brussels and Wallonia

Aldi logo on flags of the children's shopping trolleys. Credit: Belga / Thierry Roge

ALDI has announced the opening of new stores at former Cora hypermarket sites in Anderlecht, Châtelineau, and Woluwe-Saint-Lambert next year, creating dozens of jobs.

The redevelopment of these sites is being carried out by real estate company Mitiska REIM.

This follows a similar announcement in September by Delhaize, which plans to open seven stores at former Cora locations, including in Anderlecht, Sint-Lambrechts-Woluwe, and Châtelineau. Dreambaby is also opening new outlets at the sites.

The new ALDI stores are part of the chain’s strategy to strengthen its presence in Brussels and Charleroi.

Anderlecht already hosts three ALDI locations, but two more are scheduled to open next year—one at the Cora site and another in the northern part of the municipality.

Historically, ALDI has only operated within shopping centres in Ninove, East Flanders.

Managing Director of ALDI Real Estate, Michèle Belleflamme, highlighted the potential of the redeveloped sites, praising their central location and variety of retail options.

Related News