Belgium in Brief: Pride before a fall

It's crunch time for the EU, and by extension, Belgium. The EU summit at the end of this week has a packed agenda of crucial topics – but none more so than frozen Russian assets and what to do with them.

The problem for the EU, and specifically President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, is that for one, Belgium has a point about not wanting to be hung out to dry. Secondly, increasing numbers of Member States – including "heavyweights" like Italy – are siding with Prime Minister Bart De Wever (N-VA) and calling for a plan B.

De Wever's star is rising over this, while VDL's lack of leadership and inability to rally a coalition seems increasingly brought into stark relief. It seems inconceivable that the assets won't be released and used for Ukraine's war effort.

But it's also incomprehensible that the EU and von der Leyen have let it get to this point. They have known that this is an issue that needs solving for many, many months. Yet here we are, with three days to go before a decision supposedly has to be made, and one of the most loyal and "EU-minded" of all your Member States is being derided and cast as the villain of the piece.

It's vitally important that we remember who the real villain is here: Russia, for their unprovoked attack on a sovereign country. The other offender in this debacle is the EU Commission, for its singular failure to deal with this issue in a realistic, decisive and fair way when it comes to Belgium.

Oh, and the ultimate winner out of all of this? You guessed it – President Putin. Once again, Europe has exceeded all expectations he may have had of it – so at least that's something we can be proud of.

