Bakery in Belgium closed amid human trafficking suspicions

A bakery in Antwerp’s Korte Zavelstraat has been temporarily closed amid serious indications of human trafficking, the acting mayor’s office announced on Monday.

The property includes a shop, a workshop at the rear, and several upper floors. These upper floors were used both for bakery operations and to accommodate workers.

During an unannounced inspection, authorities identified multiple signs of human trafficking. Vulnerable workers with uncertain residence status were found working and living in conditions that failed to meet safety, hygiene, and labour rights standards.

Five employees were discovered in total, all holding temporary residence documents for non-EU citizens. Two lived in poor housing conditions. None of the workers had employment contracts or fixed work schedules.

Authorities said these findings suggest employees were likely underpaid. Social contributions and taxes were evaded, alongside reports of excessively long working hours, irregular shifts, and unofficial pay, pointing to economic exploitation.

Inspectors also noted severe hygiene deficiencies in the workplace. Food items were stored without expiry dates, frozen goods lacked packaging, and expired products were either kept for use or had intentionally obscured expiration markings.

