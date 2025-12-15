Police shoots man dead during intervention in Namur

Illustrative image of a police sign. Credit: Belga

A 34-year-old man was shot during a police intervention on Sunday in Namur, according to the broadcaster RTBF, citing the Namur Public Prosecutor's Office.

The incident occurred after local police were called to respond to a reported knife fight on Sunday night at the junction between Rue de la Pépinière and Boulevard du Nord.

During the intervention, four police officers were seriously injured by the man who reportedly used his phone as a weapon, according to RTBF.

Tear gas was reportedly used by the authorities to subdue the individual; however, this was inefficient. According to RTBF, the officers used their service weapons, and the man died after being shot.

The broadcaster added that the man had previously committed acts of violence against the police and was institutionalised earlier this year.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.

