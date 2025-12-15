Germany records over 5,500 border jumpers in just over a year

Police checkpoint on the border between Belgium and Germany in Kelmis - La Calamine. © BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Germany has strengthened border controls with Luxembourg, Belgium, and France, resulting in over 5,500 illegal entries recorded by late November in its western regions.

Since 16 September 2024, 3,454 individuals crossed illegally from France, 1,730 from Luxembourg, and 331 from Belgium.

The German Interior Ministry reported that during the same period, 2,547 individuals were sent back to France, 1,134 to Luxembourg, and 197 to Belgium.

Federal police noted that the November figures remain provisional and could be revised later.

The “exceptional” border control measures have already been extended twice and are set to continue until March 2026.