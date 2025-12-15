More non-EU students choose FWB universities despite increased tuition fees

Despite higher tuition fees, more and more non-EU students opt for Frencophone universities such as the Université Libre de Bruxelles , pictured above. © Wikimedia Commons

The number of non-EU students enrolled in higher education in Wallonia-Brussels Federation, FWB, has risen by 37% this year, despite a significant increase in tuition fees.

In its 2025 budget plans, the FWB Government decided to increase tuition fees for non-EU students who are not exempted by €4,175.

Despite this sharp hike, enrolment numbers have not decreased. Universities reported a 58% increase in non-EU student enrolments, while other Higher Education institutions saw a 15% rise, and Arts colleges experienced a 24% growth.

These figures were shared on Monday during a parliamentary committee meeting by Higher Education Minister Elisabeth Degryse (Engagés) in response to questions from parliamentarians Marie Jacqmin (Engagés) and Octave Daube (PTB).