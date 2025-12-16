Drugs found in Duplo bricks, artworks and air conditioners at Brussels Airport

This photograph shows the logo of Brussels Airport in Zaventem on November 5, 2025. Flights were suspended in the evening of November 4, 2025 at the main airport in Belgium's capital Brussels after suspected drone sightings, a spokesman said. "There are no flights departing or arriving due to suspected drones," a spokesman for Brussels Airport told AFP. Nicolas TUCAT / AFP

Nearly four times more cannabis and 10 times more ketamine were intercepted at Brussels Airport over the past year, according to figures revealed at the annual press conference of Belgium’s General Administration of Customs and Excise.

Higher quantities of both drugs were also found in postal parcels sent via Brussels Airport.

Among air passengers, 1,767 kg of cannabis and 245 kg of ketamine were seized over the year. This represents nearly quadruple and tenfold increases respectively compared to previous figures.

Postal parcel discoveries included 429 kg of cannabis and 172 kg of ketamine, up from 378 kg and 143 kg last year.

“Criminals are currently focusing their efforts on cannabis and ketamine,” said Kristian Vanderwaeren, General Administrator of Customs and Excise. He noted that cannabis is mostly being imported into Belgium while ketamine is primarily exported abroad.

Smugglers are employing increasingly creative means to conceal the drugs. Over the past year, customs officials found narcotics hidden inside items such as air conditioners, Duplo bricks, and artworks.

Emerging methods of trafficking have also been detected, such as baggage containing drugs being collected by an accomplice from the luggage carousel or criminals impersonating companies to ship narcotics under their names. “We must remain vigilant,” Vanderwaeren emphasised.

Related News