Taylor Swift spotted with designer outfit made from Belgian fungal material

American singer Taylor Swift. Credit: Stella McCartney/Instagram

American singer Taylor Swift was photographed in New York wearing an outfit featuring a snakeskin alternative fabric created with a fungal material from Belgium.

The singer's choice of boots and bag last month were made from mycelium, the root structure of fungi, such as mushrooms, that forms networks of white filaments in the soil.

The organic component can be grown in lab conditions and developed into an alternative to synthetic materials or animal skin.

The mycelium used for Swift's boots and bag was provided by Citribel, a company in Tienen, in the Flemish Brabant, which transforms byproducts of sugar production into citric acid and mycelium, among other things.

The Belgian company explained in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday that its mycelium, dubbed MycaNova Mycelium, was used by the Italian company Coronet to create the vegan alternative to snakeskin.

“With MycaNova, we transform our mycelium into a ready-to-use biocomponent for synthetic materials to create an alternative product with reduced fossil-based ingredients and a significant impact on its carbon footprint,” the company wrote.

The boots and bag, currently retailing at €1,290.00 and €750.00 each, are part of a mycelium-based Winter collection by British fashion designer Stella McCartney.

This is not the first time that Belgium has made an impact in the fashion industry with mycelium.

In 2023, a team from the Brussels University VUB created the first sustainable handbag from mycelium leather, using a technique to reinforce the material with bio-based components.

While mushroom-based leather already existed at the time, it was often combined with unsustainable products like plastic to improve the quality and strength of the material.

Earlier this year, VUB PhD researchers and designers presented a multi-tonal jacket and furniture made with mycelium at the Isola Design Festival during Milan Design Week 2025.

