One lucky Belgian has walked away with a sizeable prize in Friday’s EuroMillions draw after managing to guess five correct numbers and one correct star.

The winner walked away with €166,984.90, according to reports in local media.

The grand total of €202,000,000 went unclaimed as no one guessed the winning numbers of 1, 10, 23, 42, 46, and stars 3 and 5.

As a result, Tuesday’s EuroMillions draw will now be for €220 million.