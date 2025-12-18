Brussels e-bike brand finalises sale to French company

Illustration picture shows the Cowboy smart electric bike, of Brussels' start-up Cowboy, Thursday 19 April 2018. The bicycle can be connected to an app on the smartphone of the owner. BELGA PHOTO JUAN GODBILLE

The Brussels-based e-bike brand Cowboy has been acquired by the French manufacturer Rebirth.

Cowboy had been facing financial difficulties for some time, including a recall of its bikes. Speculation about a takeover by Rebirth had already been circulating.

The acquisition has now been finalised, according to communication from Cowboy and a report by La Libre Belgique.

The company confirmed on its blog that it has joined the Rebirth group.

Reports suggest production will resume in 2026, with the bikes being manufactured in France.

The first production target is set at 1,500 electric bikes in January.

Related News