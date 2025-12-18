Red Cross-Flanders seeks thousands of donors over festive period

Kickoff of the annual blood collection campaign 'Bloedserieus' organized by Red Cross Flanders (Rode Kruis Vlaanderen), at Karel de Grote Hogeschool in Antwerp. Credit: Belga

Rode Kruis-Vlaanderen urgently needs 2,150 additional blood donors during the festive season to prevent shortages.

Blood donations traditionally decline between Christmas and New Year as people focus on holiday activities, while the demand for blood often increases, according to Vincent Verbeecke of Rode Kruis-Vlaanderen.

The organisation is particularly seeking donors with blood types A-, A+, O-, and O+, which are facing the biggest shortfalls. Other blood groups are expected to meet the required supply through scheduled appointments.

Those willing to donate can visit one of the 16 donor centres or a mobile collection point. Appointments are mandatory and can be easily arranged by visiting the website or calling the free number 0800 777 00.

Potential donors can also check their eligibility through the self-test available on the website.

Related News