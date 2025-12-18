Fires and clashes on the streets of Brussels as mood sours at farmers' protest

Activists set fire to tyres in central Brussels. Credit: Belga

Clashes have broken out on Thursday at Place du Luxembourg in Brussels during a farmers’ protest.

A significant group of protesters gathered at the square opposite the European Parliament, despite the demonstration being initially announced near Gare du Nord. Around a hundred protesters were scattered across the area. Some confronted the police guarding the European Parliament. Protesters threw potatoes, beets, and small explosives at officers.

Fires and firecrackers filled the air as the protest reached its midday peak. Police responded with tear gas and a water cannon to restore order. Certain protesters also turned against members of the press present at the scene.

Vehicles have also flooded the square, causing damage to urban equipment and trees in the area. Masked individuals, unaffiliated with any agricultural federation, were also present at midday.

Police reportedly used a water cannon against five tractors at around 9am on Thursday morning. Several tractor drivers had attempted to break through a police roadblock on Thursday morning.

Many streets and tunnels near the European institutions are completely closed off. When the farmers tried to force their way through, the water cannon was turned on. Throughout the day, more farmers and tractors are expected to arrive in the vicinity of Place du Luxembourg.

The atmosphere at Place du Luxembourg contrasts sharply with the rest of the region, where tractors are staging impromptu honking concerts.

March starts

The march against European agricultural policy began at around 12.30 pm on Thursday near Brussels North Station. Led by five tractors, thousands of farmers marched through the streets of Brussels towards the European quarter.

The demonstration started on Boulevard du Roi Albert II, where speeches had already been given by the various delegations. From there, it proceeded via the small ring road (Avenue du Botanique, Avenue Bischoffsheim, Avenue des Arts) to Rue de la Loi, and then to Place du Luxembourg, near the European Parliament.

'Not part of the official action' Copa-Cogeca, the federation organising the official demonstration, reported on X that there were more than 10,000 participants. The organisation confirmed to Belga that the demonstrators at Luxembourg Square were not part of the official action. "We understand their anger, but we wanted to hold a peaceful protest today," said Ksenija Simovic of Copa-Cogeca. There has been no formal condemnation of the violence at this time. Consultations with the various stakeholders will resume at 4pm.

Photos of Place Luxembourg

This story is being updated.

