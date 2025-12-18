Nearly 60,000 households waiting for social housing in Brussels

An Art Nouveau building for a social housing project, in Brussels on Sunday 20 August 2023. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

The number of families waiting for social housing in the Brussels Region has risen from 50,000 to over 59,000 in just one year.

This is according to figures provided by Secretary of State for Housing Nawal Ben Hamou (PS) on Thursday.

The waiting time for securing social housing in the capital now ranges between nine and thirteen years, depending on the type of housing requested.

Regional media outlet Bruzz reported earlier this week that the Brussels Housing Company has decided to sell several of its buildings.

The decision stems from insufficient funds to finance social housing in the capital, an issue the company has reportedly been facing for some time.

