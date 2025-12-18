Zelensky welcomes 'positive sign' from De Wever as leaders meet at EU summit

In this handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on December 18, 2025, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) attends a meeting with Belgium's Prime Minister Bart De Wever (L) on the sidelines of the EU summit in Brussels, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has acknowledged Belgium’s concerns over the potential use of frozen Russian assets to finance a loan for Ukraine, but stressed that his country faces even greater risks without sustained financial support on Thursday at the European summit in Brussels.

On the sidelines of the summit, Zelensky held a personal meeting with Belgian prime minister Bart De Wever. Speaking afterwards at a press conference, Zelensky stated, “He told me everything he wanted to tell me, and so did I. Was it productive? We’ll see.”

Zelensky nonetheless welcomed De Wever’s assurance that Belgium remains committed to finding a financial solution for Ukraine. “That’s a positive sign,” he said.

During the same press conference, Zelensky warned of the practical consequences of any delay in funding, noting that Ukraine would be forced to scale back its drone production without additional resources. He indicated that his country would be able to produce significantly fewer drones if new financing is not secured by spring.

Ukraine is once again at the top of the agenda at the summit, where European leaders are seeking ways to secure continued support for Kyiv over the next two years. The two main options being discussed are whether to use Russian assets that have been blocked within the European Union or arrange a joint loan at the EU level.

Belgium has expressed opposition to using the frozen Russian assets, citing legal and financial risks. The alternative, a joint European loan, would require unanimity among member states, a consensus that has not yet been reached.

