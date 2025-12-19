How many hours per day do Belgians spend online?

This photo taken on August 4, 2020 shows Prince, a member of the hacking group Red Hacker Alliance who refused to give his real name, using his computer at their office in Dongguan, China's southern Guangdong province. From a small, dingy office tucked away in an industrial city in southern China, one of China's last "volunteer hacker" groups maintains a final outpost in its patriotic hacking war. NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP

Belgians spend an average of 3.7 hours online each day, yet 40% of the population lack basic digital skills, according to a new survey by Statbel.

Screen time varies significantly across different demographics. Almost one quarter of the population (23%) spends an hour or less online daily, while over one in ten (11%) reports more than eight hours of daily screen time.

In between these extremes, 20% of people spend one to two hours online per day, 15% dedicate two to three hours, 18% report three to five hours, and 13% spend five to eight hours.

Age is the dominant factor influencing screen time. Those aged 16 to 24 average more than five hours online per day, with 78% reporting over three hours of daily use. This average decreases with age: 4.9 hours for 25 to 34-year-olds, 4.3 hours for 35 to 44-year-olds, and 3.6 hours for 45 to 54-year-olds.

The decline becomes pronounced in older age groups. People aged 75 to 89 spend just over an hour daily online on average, with nearly 70% limiting their screen time to an hour or less.

Educational level also affects online habits. Highly educated individuals spend an average of 4.4 hours daily on screens, compared to 3.4 hours for those with moderate qualifications and 2.9 hours for those with lower educational attainment.

