   
Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 11 October, 2021
Latest News:
Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?...
60,000 free travel passes for young people in...
Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices...
Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to...
Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 11 October 2021
    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Belgian police illegally used facial recognition software
    Most food delivery workers are here illegally
    ‘More determined than ever’: Tens of thousands march for climate justice
    Angela Merkel reaffirms Germany’s commitment to Israel’s security
    Flemish minister lifts protection on four listed monuments
    Ghent shops could soon open every Sunday
    France tightens border with Belgium to stop transmigrants
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium should ban sale of energy drinks to under-16s, says CD&V

    Monday, 11 October 2021

    Credit: Belga

    The sale of energy drinks to young people must be restricted in Belgium, says federal MP for the Christian democratic CD&V party Nawal Farih.

    Farih submitted a bill that introduces an age limit of 16 for the purchase of energy drinks, restricts the sale of energy drinks via vending machines in the vicinity of sports centres and schools, and puts a health warning on the packaging of energy drinks.

    Additionally, she calls for a restriction on the advertising of energy drinks to young people.

    Research shows that six in ten young people aged between 11 and 19 in Belgium consume energy drinks, and one in seven even has at least one every day, says Farih.

    “These are alarming figures, especially when we see that even children under the age of ten are coming into contact with these drinks,” she said, pointing out the dangerous side effects of (excessive) consumption of energy drinks.

    “The high dose of caffeine can lead to insomnia, headaches and heart rhythm disorders, and in young people and children even to neurological disorders such as epilepsy,” Farih said. “And the high concentrations of sugar do not fit in with a healthy lifestyle either.”

    On top of that, mixing energy drinks with alcohol is also a dangerous trend. “That combination would lead to higher alcohol consumption, which in turn leads to an increased risk of various types of cancer.”

    Latest news

    Can the Red Devils return in Qatar?
    Euro 2020 seemed like Belgium’s best-ever chance to win a major tournament, but after their deflating defeat in the quarter-finals, they are once ...
    60,000 free travel passes for young people in EU and UK
    Young people aged between 18 and 20 living in the European Union and the United Kingdom will be given the chance to receive one of 60,000 free travel ...
    Growers using greenhouses struggle under high energy prices
    The energy crisis is weighing heavily on people who use greenhouses to professionally grow plants, be those flowers, houseplants or other types of ...
    Half of Belgian employers want Covid Safe Ticket for staff
    More than half of Belgian companies are in favour of extending the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) to the workspace, a survey by HR services group Liantis ...
    Brussels Mobility to create 10,000m2 of green space this year
    Taking advantage of the planting season, Brussels Mobility has announced a plan to transform 10,000m2 into green public spaces. Areas that currently ...
    Health agency considers giving entire population a third shot
    The Flemish Care and Health Agency has asked the region's vaccination centres to be ready to administer a third vaccine dose to the entire adult ...
    ‘Stuck in a box’: Around half of UAntwerpen students felt depressed
    Almost half of the students at the University of Antwerp (UAntwerpen) struggled with feelings of depression at the end of the last schoolyear, mainly ...
    Belgium in Brief: Back To The Climate?
    On Sunday, tens of thousands of people marched again in Brussels to urge the government to shift its focus back to the climate crisis, after a ...
    Thousands of solar panels in Flanders cut out on sunny days due to overvoltage
    Thousands of solar panels stopped producing electricity during very sunny days this year as a result of more energy being produced than was being ...
    Climate activists occupy Green and Ecolo headquarters following climate march
    Members of the Dégaze Tegengas collective that participated in yesterday’s massive climate march have been occupying the headquarters of Groen and ...
    Belgian helicopter used to rescue migrants off the French coast
    On Sunday afternoon, a Belgian helicopter from the Koksijde air base was deployed in a rescue operation off the French coast. The French ...
    Girls take over ministerial positions to draw attention to girls’ rights
    Two young girls took over the roles of Foreign Affairs minister Sophie Wilmès and Meryame Kitir, federal minister of Development Cooperation and ...