Belgium in Brief: Playground Games...

For the second time in two weeks, I’ve found myself writing about the Netflix series Squid Game, despite having not watched it yet.

The violent Korean TV show is taking the world by storm, with everyone from Youtubers to Belgian children placing their spin on the playground games included in the show.

Kids playing a game that results in them beating each other up is an absolute no go, but I do like the idea of children’s games seeping back into our lives.

I have vivid memories of playing Pokémon as a kid, when we threw rocks and mud at each other as an attack, but I have no need to play that again. But other games? I’d be interested. Tag, British Bulldogs, massive games of hide and seek, why not?

When the weather improves, and we all get to go outside, I think I’d be ok with regressing to some playground games.

So here’s the nostalgia trip I want you to join me on. What’s a game from your childhood you would love to play right now? Let @johnstonjules know.

