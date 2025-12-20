Prison staff to strike on New Year's Eve amid growing crisis

The prison in Haren, Brussels, pictured on Saturday 23 August 2025. The Haren prison, with 1190 places, replaced the prisons of Saint-Gilles - Sint-Gillis, Forest - Vorst and Berkendael. BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

A record 672 prisoners in Belgium are being forced to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding, according to the latest figures released by the prison administration on Monday.

In Wallonia, 254 inmates are sleeping on the floor, including 41 at the Marche prison (three of whom are women), 36 in Leuze, 34 in Mons (five women), and 30 in Tournai. Other affected prisons in the region include Namur (29 inmates), Nivelles (25), Jamioulx (23), Arlon (19), Lantin (14), and Huy (3).

In Flanders, there are 364 prisoners without proper beds across ten facilities. The prison in Antwerp has the highest number, with 69 inmates sleeping on the floor. It is followed by Termonde with 59, Ypres with 47, Hasselt with 45, and Ghent with 41.

In the Brussels Region, 54 inmates are forced to sleep on the floor at the Haren prison.

These figures were disclosed just a week after the socialist union ACOD (CGSP) filed a legal complaint against the federal government, citing deteriorating detention conditions and chronic overcrowding in Belgian prisons. The union described the situation as unbearable for both inmates and staff.

Belgium’s prisons now house a total of 13,690 inmates across 39 institutions, despite a maximum capacity of 11,098.

Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden acknowledged the gravity of the problem. Speaking to news agency Belga, her office stated that discussions are ongoing to reach agreements on proposed solutions.

The minister highlighted several measures, including the renovation of prison cells, installation of modular units, and extending the use of older prisons. Additionally, the new Antwerp prison is set to open next year, and plans are in place for more detention centres.

Efforts also include expediting the return of inmates with irregular residency status. Recently, Belgian delegations visited Kosovo and Albania as part of discussions over options such as renting or constructing overseas prisons for non-resident offenders.

Related News