Flemish helicopter company now in Irish hands

Noordzee Helikopters Vlaanderen (NHV), based in Ostend, is being acquired by Irish company GD Helicopter Finance (GDHF).

NHV has been owned by French investment firm Ardian since 2013. Ardian has now reached an agreement to sell the helicopter company to GDHF, which specialises in helicopter leasing. The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2026.

In a press release, GDHF described the deal as a “strategic acquisition” that will create significant synergies by combining the global leasing and financing capabilities of GDHF with NHV’s strong market position and reputation.

Founded in 1997, NHV primarily operates helicopter transport services for industries such as oil and gas as well as offshore wind farms. The company operates a fleet of around 30 helicopters and employs over 400 people.

