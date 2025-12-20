Performing arts site to be built in Leuven

De Lijn bus driving by the Leuven City Hall. Credit: Siska Gremmelprez/Belga

The Flemish government has approved an investment of €21.36 million for the construction of a performing arts venue in Leuven.

Culture Minister Caroline Gennez announced that the Flemish Cabinet had given the green light to the project. The new venue will be built on the Hertogensite in Leuven, addressing longstanding plans by the city council to provide more cultural spaces.

Currently, Leuven faces a shortage of quality venues for concerts, theatre, and dance performances. The city’s population has grown by 15% over the past decades, surpassing 100,000 residents.

With over 55,000 students at KU Leuven, demand for larger infrastructure has increased significantly, as existing venues such as the Stadsschouwburg, OPEK, and STUK are often too small to host major productions. This has forced organisers and artists to look to other cities.

The upcoming performing arts venue aims to resolve this issue. The design includes two concert halls of different sizes, multifunctional spaces, a rehearsal area, a party hall, a café, a foyer, and a public rooftop terrace.

Construction is planned to begin in autumn 2026, according to the approved timeline.

“This investment not only supports Leuven’s plans for 2030 but ensures enough space for culture, performances, and events within the city and the broader region for years to come,” Minister Gennez stated.

She emphasised that the project will enable Leuven to continue thriving as a cultural hub beyond 2030.

