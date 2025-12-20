Extinction Rebellion holds slow climate march in Ghent

Extinction Rebellion disrupted traffic in Ghent’s Zuid district on Saturday to protest the city’s delay in launching its new climate plan.
At 11:00, around 15 activists gathered for a demonstration, walking slowly along the flyover lane to the car park beneath Woodrow Wilson Square. They repeated this route twice.
The group was led by a purple cuberdon-shaped mascot called the “Climate Kneusje” and carried a banner with the slogan “Ghent has no clue about the climate.”
The organisation criticised the lack of political action, stating that the slow march symbolised the city’s sluggish progress towards a bold climate plan. “We’re slowing down traffic because cars remain the slowest sector in reducing emissions,” said Florian, a representative of Extinction Rebellion.
The protest was unauthorised, but police were alerted and present in large numbers to supervise the demonstration. The event ended peacefully and without any incidents.