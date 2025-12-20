Extinction Rebellion holds slow climate march in Ghent

An Extinction Rebellion protest on Rue Belliard on 4 May 2024. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

Extinction Rebellion disrupted traffic in Ghent’s Zuid district on Saturday to protest the city’s delay in launching its new climate plan.

At 11:00, around 15 activists gathered for a demonstration, walking slowly along the flyover lane to the car park beneath Woodrow Wilson Square. They repeated this route twice.

The group was led by a purple cuberdon-shaped mascot called the “Climate Kneusje” and carried a banner with the slogan “Ghent has no clue about the climate.”

The organisation criticised the lack of political action, stating that the slow march symbolised the city’s sluggish progress towards a bold climate plan. “We’re slowing down traffic because cars remain the slowest sector in reducing emissions,” said Florian, a representative of Extinction Rebellion.

The protest was unauthorised, but police were alerted and present in large numbers to supervise the demonstration. The event ended peacefully and without any incidents.

