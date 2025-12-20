Investigation launched against Seraing-Neupré police

Illustration picture shows the logo of the Seraing/ Neupre police zone in Neupre, Friday 05 June 2020. BELGA PHOTO JOHN THYS

The police zone of Seraing-Neupré is under judicial investigation by the Liège public prosecutor following union warnings about its management practices.

The inquiry, entrusted to the P Committee, is focusing on the zone’s chief commissioner Yves Hendrix and the director of its optimisation service. Both deny any wrongdoing.

Unions raised concerns over the merger initiated by Hendrix between administrative and operational departments. They criticised his decision to entrust these responsibilities to the director of optimisation, who reportedly also engaged in field activities.

The two individuals targeted by the investigation have been suspended preventively by the police college. Shortly afterwards, both submitted medical certificates.

A disciplinary procedure has also been launched against the optimisation director, with a hearing scheduled soon. She told the local newspaper she filed a harassment complaint a year ago and considers herself a victim in this case. Her lawyer is reportedly considering filing a complaint for slander.

Yves Hendrix has expressed surprise at the investigation and claims to be targeted by malicious actions. Meanwhile, an interim chief has been appointed to manage the police zone.

Related News