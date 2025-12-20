Sunny but freezing Christmas anticipated

Holly (Ilex aquifolium) covered with hoar frost in Dorset, UK.

Temperatures will drop sharply at the start of the Christmas holidays, bringing a more wintry feel to the weather.

On Saturday afternoon, cloudy skies will persist with occasional light rain in some areas. Maximum temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C.

On Sunday morning, clouds will dominate, alongside chances of scattered showers. Later in the morning, conditions will become drier with sunny intervals moving in from the east, although light rain may still affect the far west. Maximum temperatures will remain mild for the season, between 9°C and 13°C.

Monday will bring a mix of sunshine and high clouds. Temperatures will drop slightly, reaching highs of 6°C to 7°C in northern areas and 9°C to 10°C near the French border.

From Tuesday onwards, colder weather will set in, with daytime temperatures falling to around 0°C in central regions by midweek. Frost will become widespread at night.

Christmas Day is expected to be sunny, with maximum temperatures ranging between -2°C and 2°C.

Related News