€850,000 invested in art festival

The tenth edition of The Crystal Ship street art festival has received a €850,000 grant from the Flemish government to strengthen its international potential.

EventFlanders announced the funding on Tuesday, highlighting a greater focus on artistic ambition, knowledge-sharing, and nurturing Flemish talent. The upcoming festival will feature 20 new murals and a special exhibition at Fort Napoleon in Ostend.

The Crystal Ship has already transformed Ostend into an open-air museum with over 100 artworks. The 2026 edition, curated by actor and graffiti artist Matthias Schoenaerts (also known as Zenith), aims to reach new international heights.

The governmental support will fund 20 large-scale artworks created by local and international artists. From March to September 2026, Fort Napoleon will host an exhibition on the history and evolution of street art.

The festival will also organise a two-day conference at the Grote Post cultural centre, bringing together curators, cities, and artists for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

The Crystal Ship remains committed to promoting local talent by showcasing three Flemish artists during the festival. A new community hub called ‘Thuishaven’ will assist graffiti artists and connect them with funding opportunities in Flanders.

Ostend’s councillor for tourism, Niko Geldhof (Vooruit Plus), described The Crystal Ship as one of the city’s strongest cultural and tourist attractions. He said, “This tenth edition shows how street art colours our city, attracts a diverse mix of visitors, and unites people. With EventFlanders’ support, we can position Ostend internationally as a world-class creative coastal city that seamlessly blends culture, tourism, and talent.”

The official opening of the anniversary edition is scheduled for 11 April 2026.

