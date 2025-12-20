Around 200 people tribute Adama Condé in Namur

Demonstration organised by the anti-fascist collective to protest against the death of Adama (known as Adamo) Conde, in Namur, on Saturday 20 December 2025. Adama Conde, a man in his thirties, died in controversial circumstances, sparking outrage in Namur. Since then, demonstrations have been held to demand justice and transparency from the public prosecutor's office in this case. BELGA PHOTO MAXIME ASSELBERGHS

Around 200 people gathered in Namur on Saturday to pay tribute to Adama Condé, who was fatally shot by police near the city’s railway station last Sunday.

The demonstration was organised by the Council of Guineans in Belgium and the High Council of Africans in the province of Namur. It began around 13:00 at the Rond-Point du Nord and was initially planned as a static protest.

Participants later marched towards the tunnel on Boulevard de Merckem, the site where Adama Condé lost his life.

Family members and organisers spoke at the scene, condemning the police shootings and demanding justice. Attendees held three minutes of silence to honour Condé, who was struck by three bullets.

The demonstration concluded peacefully around 14:30 outside Namur prison. However, fireworks, firecrackers, and chants such as “police assassin” and “police racist” were reported throughout the event.

Adama Condé, born in 1991 and suffering from mental health issues, was shot dead by police last Sunday. Officers responded to a knife fight around 22:00 near the junction of Rue de la Pépinière and Boulevard du Nord.

During the confrontation, Condé resisted arrest and hit officers on the head with his phone. Despite the use of tear gas, police struggled to subdue him before reinforcements arrived and fired three shots in his direction.

An investigation by the federal judicial police and the Committee P is ongoing to determine the legality of the police shootings.