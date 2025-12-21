N-VA: '3% budget deficit unachievable for a decade'

N-VA's Axel Ronse pictured during a plenary session of the Federal Parliament in Brussels. © BELGA PHOTO NICOLAS MAETERLINCK

Reducing Belgium’s budget deficit to 3% by the end of this legislative term is unrealistic, requiring at least ten years, N-VA parliamentary leader Axel Ronse stated on Sunday on De Zevende Dag on VRT 1.

Ronse criticised the last 25 years of federal government policies, claiming they had gone too far. He stated, “To reach 3%, you would need ten years of a Prime Minister like De Wever.”

Despite this, Ronse confirmed that additional spending cuts are planned for the coming years. “The more we can chip away at the deficit, the better,” he said. However, he declined to confirm MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez’s recent suggestion that the deficit might be reduced by another €4–€6 billion in the next two phases.

Meanwhile, Oskar Seuntjens, parliamentary leader for Vooruit, emphasised his party’s support for progressive contributions from wealthier citizens during future budget negotiations. “We will not let go of the idea of a wealth tax,” he said. “It is exhausting to always be the only ones advocating for income from the strongest shoulders.”

Seuntjens highlighted previous efforts to introduce measures, such as changes to the securities tax during the latest budget exercise. He added, “A proper millionaire’s contribution would have been even better. I don’t understand why asking the wealthiest to make a fair contribution remains such a taboo.”

