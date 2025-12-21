Green light given for renovation of Midi Tower

Aerial view of the Brussels city centre. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

The federal government has approved the renovation of the Midi Tower in Brussels, with an estimated cost of €178 million.

Standing at 150 metres tall, the Midi Tower is Belgium’s tallest building. It is owned by the National Social Security Office (ONSS) and houses the Federal Pensions Service, earning the nickname “Pension Tower.”

The building has long been in need of renovation. Last Friday, the federal Council of Ministers approved the project, confirming the updated budget and timeline. The multiannual budget allocates funding until 2031.

An independent consultancy recently valued the tower at €91 million in its current state, while its post-renovation value is projected to reach €323 million.

“This appears to be a responsible decision,” Minister for Pensions Jan Jambon remarked earlier this month.

The renovation is part of the government agreement and will be fully financed through reserves managed by the Global Management of Employees.

The B2AI engineering firm has been tasked with exploring ways to expedite the project.

