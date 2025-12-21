CD&V calls for uniform toilet pass

CD&V leader Sammy Mahdi. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

CD&V is calling for the introduction of a uniform toilet pass across Flanders to support people with invisible conditions, such as Crohn’s disease.

Currently, a toilet pass can grant access to restrooms in hotels, cafés, restaurants, local businesses, chain stores, and professional practices. However, this access is not always guaranteed, creating significant difficulties for those with invisible conditions. The issue stems from a lack of awareness among staff and business owners about these health issues, and the existence of multiple versions of toilet passes from various patient organisations adds to the confusion.

Flemish MP Katrien Schryvers is advocating for a standardised toilet pass and an accompanying awareness campaign to ensure it gains widespread recognition. She highlighted the severe impact of restricted access, noting that fears of not reaching a restroom in time or distressing incidents of soiling oneself can lead individuals to isolate themselves from society.

Schryvers also emphasised the need for more accessible and well-maintained public toilets in the long term to better meet the needs of vulnerable individuals.

