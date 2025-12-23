Record number of children on wait list for foster family in Flanders in 2024

Illustrative image of children crossing the street. Credit : Belga

At the end of last year, 1,300 children were on the waiting list for placement in foster families in Flanders, marking a 10% increase compared to the previous year and setting a new record.

This increase represents 118 more children than the previous year, according to figures requested by Flemish MP Katrien Schryvers (CD&V).

Since 2014, foster care has been the first option considered when children cannot remain at home, either temporarily or permanently. Despite a growing number of foster families each year, demand continues to rise.

By the end of 2024, there were 10,368 children and adults with disabilities living with 8,309 foster families. However, the waiting list has also expanded, with the largest group of 479 children at year’s end being those aged between 0 and 5.

Schryvers described this situation as particularly alarming, highlighting the critical benefits of foster care for younger children, compared to alternative residential care arrangements.

She has called for measures to remove barriers for prospective foster parents, such as assistance in finding childcare services. Schryvers pointed to the challenges foster parents face when accommodating children on short notice, which makes accessing childcare difficult.

Her proposal includes providing a subsidy for foster parents who cannot find spots in income-related childcare facilities but are able to secure placement in pricier options with flexible fees.

Schryvers also suggested leveraging waiting lists for adoptive parents to encourage them to consider foster care. She believes introducing adoptive candidates to the concept of foster care and facilitating exchanges with current foster parents could inspire more families to open their homes to vulnerable children in need.

