   
Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 15 October, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues...
Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time...
Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test...
Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual...
Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    Most Read
    1
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    2
    France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map
    3
    Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum
    4
    Brussels rent commission will become a reality
    5
    NASA astronaut shares photo of Brussels from space
    Share article:

    Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues

    Friday, 15 October 2021

    By Jules Johnston

    Credit: Canva

    There are few things more jarring than walking into a store and finding that the shelves are empty, be that partially or otherwise.

    One thing worse, however, is going back to find the situation hasn’t improved.

    We’re creatures of habit. The same bread, the same cheese, the same soap. I know I’m not alone in saying that when I’m forced to change to a different (and in my mind inferior) product I quickly move into the mindset of a grumpy toddler.

    But, I’m an adult, and I’ll persevere. Once.

    If things don’t improve on my second visit though… the formless dread starts to set in.

    Now I know, this is more often than not a temporary issue. The current issues leaving Carrefour with empty shelves are being blamed on a shortage of drivers to get products to the stores.

    But it doesn’t stop it from being a bit unnerving and moments like these remind us of the fragility of our food chain.

    How are your stores looking? Let @johnstonjules know (or see).

    BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee. 

    Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:



    1. Brussels extends ‘coronavirus terraces’ until next year

    As the city is not yet rid of the coronavirus, the outside terraces, Brussels has decided to extend the temporary coronavirus terraces until 15 January 2022. Read more.

    2. Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet

    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers will start getting fined, said the region’s Health Minister Alain Maron. Read More

    3. Belgian company to build largest Guggenheim Museum

    A Belgian construction and real estate company has been awarded a contract to build the Guggenheim Museum in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more.

    4. Brussels rent commission will become a reality

    The idea is that if a resident of Brussels feels they’re being overcharged for housing, they can bring the issue to the neutral commission composed of both tenants and landlords. Read more.

    5. Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test

    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster turnaround than the three-hour tests currently in use. Read more.

    6. France and Spain get greener, Eastern Europe turns red on travel map

    Holiday destinations France and Spain have turned greener while Eastern Europe is turning redder in the latest update of the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read more.

    7. Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’

    “HGV driver, air hostess/ Baker or fisherman/ Raise a glass to the champions of the worst working hours,” Stromae sings. Read more.

    Latest news

    Stolen Magritte painting on display for first time in ten years
    Surrealist painter René Magritte's work "Olympia", which made headlines across the world when it was stolen from a museum in Belgium in 2009, will be ...
    Brussels airport pilots ’15 minute’ PCR test
    Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster ...
    Over 1,000 demonstrators march in Brussels following sexual assault allegations
    Around 1,300 people gathered in Ixelles on Thursday night to march against sexual violence, according to reporting from Bruzz. The march was ...
    Covid Safe Ticket mandatory in Brussels, but no fines yet
    The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers ...
    Belgium hosts ‘farewell party’ for Merkel today
    Angela Merkel will be in Belgium on Friday for an official visit as a symbolic "farewell" before leaving her position as German Chancellor after 16 ...
    Stromae unveils new surprise single ‘Santé’
    The Belgian artist Stromae has officially released his new single, Santé (Health), which surprised fans when it appeared on platforms on Friday ...
    Financial assistance for households facing rising energy bills this winter
    As energy prices continue to climb across the continent, the Federal Government has committed to financial measures that will help many Belgian ...
    Carrefour struggled to fill shelves, even after strike ends
    Carrefour continues to struggle with empty shelves, despite the fact that the strike at the distribution centre in Nivelles has been over for a week, ...
    Covid Safe Ticket to be expanded in Wallonia from 1 November
    Wallonia will make the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) compulsory for entering bars, restaurants and hospitals from Monday 1 November, the regional ...
    More Covid-19 patients in hospital as infections continue to increase
    The number of hospitalisations as a result of the coronavirus in Belgium has once again started to increase alongside the average number of ...
    Brussels extends ‘coronavirus terraces’ until 15 January 2022
    On Thursday, the Brussels Government approved a proposal by State Secretaries for Urbanism and Economic Transition Pascal Smet and Barbara Trachte to ...
    How I learned to stop worrying and love my bike
    It shouldn’t have taken me more than 20 years in Brussels to discover the joys of getting around town almost exclusively by bike, or of exploring the ...