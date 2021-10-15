Belgium in Brief: Supply Issues...

There are few things more jarring than walking into a store and finding that the shelves are empty, be that partially or otherwise.

One thing worse, however, is going back to find the situation hasn’t improved.

We’re creatures of habit. The same bread, the same cheese, the same soap. I know I’m not alone in saying that when I’m forced to change to a different (and in my mind inferior) product I quickly move into the mindset of a grumpy toddler.

But, I’m an adult, and I’ll persevere. Once.

If things don’t improve on my second visit though… the formless dread starts to set in.

Now I know, this is more often than not a temporary issue. The current issues leaving Carrefour with empty shelves are being blamed on a shortage of drivers to get products to the stores.

But it doesn’t stop it from being a bit unnerving and moments like these remind us of the fragility of our food chain.

How are your stores looking? Let @johnstonjules know (or see).

BUT WAIT, one last thing: Want news from The Brussels Times in your inbox every morning? Sign up for The Recap, a free daily newsletter containing all the stories you need to know from the day before. It goes great with your morning coffee.

Belgium in Brief is a free daily roundup of the top stories to get you through your lunch break conversations. To receive it straight to your inbox every day, sign up below:

As the city is not yet rid of the coronavirus, the outside terraces, Brussels has decided to extend the temporary coronavirus terraces until 15 January 2022. Read more.

The Brussels-Capital Region will expand the use of the Covid Safe Ticket (CST) from today (Friday), but it will take a few days before rule-breakers will start getting fined, said the region’s Health Minister Alain Maron. Read More

A Belgian construction and real estate company has been awarded a contract to build the Guggenheim Museum in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Read more.

The idea is that if a resident of Brussels feels they’re being overcharged for housing, they can bring the issue to the neutral commission composed of both tenants and landlords. Read more.

Brussels Airport has announced that it will soon begin a trial of an ultra-fast PCR test able to detect Covid-19 in 15 minutes, a far faster turnaround than the three-hour tests currently in use. Read more.

Holiday destinations France and Spain have turned greener while Eastern Europe is turning redder in the latest update of the travel map of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). Read more.

“HGV driver, air hostess/ Baker or fisherman/ Raise a glass to the champions of the worst working hours,” Stromae sings. Read more.