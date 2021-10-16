600 extras wanted for film about Belgian ‘Porn King’ and notorious Antwerp nightclub

A Belgian movie telling the story of a notorious Antwerp nightclub with connections to a Belgian ‘Porn King’ is looking for 600 extras at the end of October.

The main requirement? You need to dance.

The film sets out to tell the story of Zillion – an Antwerp club with strong links to vice and criminal activities in the 90s – and stars Belgian Matteo Simoni as “Porn King” Dennis Black Magic.

Dennis Black Magic – real name Dennis Burkas – is a retired Belgian pornographic movie director. He first rose to fame in 1999 but has since made headlines for multiple prison terms, including the convicted rape of a 15-year-old girl. In March 2021, Burkas was arrested on another charge of rape.



According to the synopsis, the movie centres on the rise and fall of Zillion manager Frank Verstraeten who set out to make his nightclub better than the rest. “To put all the chances on his side, Frank forms an alliance with Dennis Black Magic, the local porn king, to ensure the presence of the most beautiful women in the kingdom. Sex, drugs and techno music. But success breeds jealousy, and Frank soon makes enemies among both his employees and competitors.”

“Zillion is an epic tale about the rise and fall of the country’s largest nightclub ever,” the casting call reads. “In a time ‘where everything was still possible’, in a universe where sex and drugs, techno and above all a ridiculous amount of money circulate, the protagonists are looking for kicks and fame, but also for respect and love. Things money can’t buy.”

A total of 14 different roles are open, ranging from cashiers to partygoers. Shooting will happen on Thursday 28 and Friday 29 October, with a foam cannon being used on the “erotic” Friday shot.

Dancing extras are also required on 4 and 5 November.