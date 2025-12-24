14-year-old girl missing near Ghent

Credit: Belga

Police has issued an alert for a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Tuesday in Merelbeke-Melle near Ghent.

Britt Bartels disappeared after leaving the “Karus Melle” institution on Salisburylaan at around 5:00 pm on Tuesday.

She is described as having a normal length, brown eyes, and medium-length dark brown hair.

She was wearing a grey jumper, grey trousers, and grey Converse All-Star trainers when she was last seen.

Police have urged Britt to contact her family to reassure them she is fine.

Anyone who has seen Britt or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact investigators via the free number 0800 30 300 or Child Focus at 116 000.

Tips can also be sent to avisderecherche@police.belgium.eu.