Police shoot knife-wielding man in Kraainem

Credit: Belga

A man was shot by police in Kraainem on Tuesday evening after attacking police officers with a knife, the prosecutor’s office has confirmed.

Police were called to Avenue des Anciens Combattants around 5:30 pm after reports came in of a man walking around with a knife. Officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon.

When he did not comply, they attempted to disarm him using pepper spray.

“Given that the suspect did not repeatedly obey police orders, a shot was finally fired,” local police spokesperson Lieve Chrispeels, said.

“The man was was struck in the arm and taken to hospital, but his life was never in danger.”

Authorities are yet to interrogate the man, and the investigation is ongoing.